Marvin Roy Kaplan
Marvin Roy "Mickey" Kaplan, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 80 years old; son of the late Louis "Simkie" and Ethel Kaplan; adored husband of Linda Kaplan, nee Werner,; loving father of Christy (Geoff) Dryer and Jason (Meredith) Ciesiolka; cherished grandfather of Evianna, Halle, Andi, and Dante; dear brother of Fran (the late Marvin) Jacobson; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Marvin was a retired electrical contractor who loved his work of 40+ years. He will be greatly missed by all including his wonderful pups he's had throughout the years. Graveside services will be private for his immediate family. A celebration of life will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
June 20, 2020
Marv was awesome, talented, funny, cool, & a sweetheart...ready stories, jokes, & humor. On our game nights when me & my hubby John would come over to visit him and Linda, we's share dinner/drinks, play board games, & exchange memories & funny work/life stories between the 4 of us. We really will miss you Marv. We love you and Linda!!! Dont give God a hard time up there! :)
Lorraine & John Ziganto
Friend
June 20, 2020
MARV.... HE WAS MORE THEN A GREAT DAD. HE PROVIDER FOR THE CHILDREN WHO LIVED WITH THEM FOR MANY YEARS . AFTER JASON AN MEREDITH WERE MARRIED THEY BOTH GAVE MARV ADORABLE GRAND CHILDREN WHICH HE ADORED. MARV LOVED THERE PRECIOUS DOGS AN WE KNOW THEY WILL MISS HIM.
GOD TAKE CARE OF YOU.
LOVE YOUR FRIEND,
LUCINDA
Lucinda Wieczorek
Friend
