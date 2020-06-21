Marvin Roy "Mickey" Kaplan, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 80 years old; son of the late Louis "Simkie" and Ethel Kaplan; adored husband of Linda Kaplan, nee Werner,; loving father of Christy (Geoff) Dryer and Jason (Meredith) Ciesiolka; cherished grandfather of Evianna, Halle, Andi, and Dante; dear brother of Fran (the late Marvin) Jacobson; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Marvin was a retired electrical contractor who loved his work of 40+ years. He will be greatly missed by all including his wonderful pups he's had throughout the years. Graveside services will be private for his immediate family. A celebration of life will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621