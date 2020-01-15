|
|
Marvin V. Gross, age 86, late of Midlothian, Il. Beloved husband of the late Doreen R. Gross. Loving father of Thomas (Sandra) Gross, Michael (Kristy) Gross, Mary (Bryan) Mundo, Patricia (Chuck) Hillyer, Peggy Andriola and late Susan Zielinski, Carol Cuzick, and James Michael Gross. Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 12. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was a proud veteran of The United States Navy. Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-8 p.m at Vandenburg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, Il. 60477. Prayer Service to be held at 6 p.m. interment will be private at the Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Il. In lieu of Flowers, donations to www.PAWStinleypark.org or to the at www.dementiasociety.org would be appreciated. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or wwwvandenburgfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020