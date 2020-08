Marvin Weiss, 90; devoted and loving son of the late Joseph and Betty Weiss; dear brother of the late Shirlee (the late Lawrence) Tepper; deeply caring uncle, cousin and friend of many. Wherever he went, Marvin touched people's lives. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CJE Senior Life, www.cje.net . For information, including a link to view the service and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com