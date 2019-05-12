Home

W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
(708) 331-0310
Marvin Wendell Taylor Obituary
Marvin Wendell Taylor, 85, an Olympia Fields, Illinois businessman, graduated on to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Chicago, IllinoisMarvin leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his wife of 57 years Fannie Taylor, daughter Dr. Rosemary Taylor, son Marvin Taylor II (Anidra), and granddaughter Mandie West; two sisters, Juanita Braboy, Yvonne Wormsby; four brothers, Preston Taylor, Edward Taylor, Stanley Taylor (Maxine), and Tommy Taylor Jr. (Johnetta), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Visitation, Mon. May 13, 2019 at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 W. 159th Street, Harvey, IL. 4 -8 p.m. Services, Tues. May 14, 2019; at Transformation Community UMC, 15446 Lexington Ave, Harvey, Il. Wake 10:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Services Entrusted to: W.W. Holt Funeral Home, (708) 331-0310.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
