MARVIN ZABILKA, 91, World War II Navy Veteran & retired Chicago Fire Fighter; beloved husband of the late Dolores 'Dolly' Zabilka, nee Janusz; loving father of Sharon (Sal) Arena, Gary (Annette) & late Larry (Kim) Zabilka; dearest grandfather of Michael & John (Carrie) Arena, Krista (Patrick) Volk, Katrina (Paul) Lima & Karla (Joseph) Limonciello; predeceased by his six siblings; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Marvin was a member of St. Richard Golden Agers & Church Usher; Zientek Post #419 American Legion; Archer Heights Civic Association. He lived his last couple of years at Brookdale Burr Ridge, after living 60 years on South Kilpatrick Avenue among his wonderful friends of St. Richard's Parish. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further information: www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com or 708-839-8999
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.