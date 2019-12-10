Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
102 N. Broadway
Joliet, IL

Mary A. Anton Obituary
Mary A. Anton, (nee Casten), age 87, late of McHenry, and formerly of Joliet and Niles, IL, died December 7, 2019.

Wife of the late Christ Anton; mother of Litsa (Rene) Anton Guevara of Pinole, CA and Spiro (the late Beth) Anton of McHenry; grandmother of Liam and Anastasia Guevara; sister of Lillian Casten of New Buffalo, MI; and aunt and cousin to several.

Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington Rds.), Joliet. Funeral services Saturday, 11:00 a.m., All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway, Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Church Endowment Fund or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park, 8301 W 191st St, Tinley Park, IL 60487 appreciated.

For more information and to read her complete obituary, visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
