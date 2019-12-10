|
|
Mary A. Anton, (nee Casten), age 87, late of McHenry, and formerly of Joliet and Niles, IL, died December 7, 2019.
Wife of the late Christ Anton; mother of Litsa (Rene) Anton Guevara of Pinole, CA and Spiro (the late Beth) Anton of McHenry; grandmother of Liam and Anastasia Guevara; sister of Lillian Casten of New Buffalo, MI; and aunt and cousin to several.
Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington Rds.), Joliet. Funeral services Saturday, 11:00 a.m., All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway, Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Church Endowment Fund or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park, 8301 W 191st St, Tinley Park, IL 60487 appreciated.
For more information and to read her complete obituary, visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019