Mary A. Crowley, age 73, died March 21, 2020. She was born December 25, 1946, the sixth of nine children of James and Ella (Ogan) Crowley. She had lived for many years in Schererville, IN. Mary taught English at Bloom Township District 206 for over 35 years. She enjoyed teaching Shakespeare as well as sharing her favorite authors, Mark Twain and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a more suitable time. Until then, please remember Mary and have a good story to share.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020