Mary A. Cvack (nee Karolewski) age 99. Beloved wife of the late George Sr. Devoted mother of Maryanne (William) Osmon, George (Judy) Cvack, Elaine Daoud and Gloria Mueller. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Heidi), Adam (Danielle) Sarah, Jonathan, Andrew (Katherine) and great grandmother of Aiden, Leila, Evan, Isaac and Alexandra. Founding member of the "Bogan Broads" and longtime Chicago Republican. Funeral services private.
