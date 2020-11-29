1/
Mary A. Cvack
Mary A. Cvack (nee Karolewski) age 99. Beloved wife of the late George Sr. Devoted mother of Maryanne (William) Osmon, George (Judy) Cvack, Elaine Daoud and Gloria Mueller. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Heidi), Adam (Danielle) Sarah, Jonathan, Andrew (Katherine) and great grandmother of Aiden, Leila, Evan, Isaac and Alexandra. Founding member of the "Bogan Broads" and longtime Chicago Republican. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
