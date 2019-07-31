Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
Mary A. DeGroot Obituary
Mary A. DeGroot nee O'Malley; beloved wife of the late Clifford G.; loving mother of Joy (Stephen) Shelus, Dottie (Frank Jr.) Cademartori, Joan (Bill) Kelley and the late Clifford J.; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Jill), Frank III (Kershea), Christopher (Lizzy), Elizabeth, Dean, Mary (Kevin), Jason and Sarah (Ashton); dear great grandmother of Aralynn, Donavan, Chrisander, Genevieve, Sarah and Isaiah; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Friday 9 AM until time of prayers 10 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Eugene Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
