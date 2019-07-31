|
|
Mary A. DeGroot nee O'Malley; beloved wife of the late Clifford G.; loving mother of Joy (Stephen) Shelus, Dottie (Frank Jr.) Cademartori, Joan (Bill) Kelley and the late Clifford J.; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Jill), Frank III (Kershea), Christopher (Lizzy), Elizabeth, Dean, Mary (Kevin), Jason and Sarah (Ashton); dear great grandmother of Aralynn, Donavan, Chrisander, Genevieve, Sarah and Isaiah; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Friday 9 AM until time of prayers 10 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Eugene Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019