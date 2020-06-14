Mary A. Gilligan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Gilligan, age, 91 of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late John "Sean" Gilligan, 1999. Beloved mother of William (Margaret) Gilligan of Ireland, Helen (Terrance) Holz of Evergreen Park, David (Anne Marie) Gilligan of Chicago, John (Sheila) Gilligan of Chicago, Margaret (Tom) Kenny of Tinley Park, Patrick (Maureen) Gilligan of Chicago, Deirdre (William Worden) Gilligan of AL and James Gilligan of Chicago, and the late Mary J. Gilligan, 2016. Devoted Grandmother of 17 and Great-grandmother of 9. Born in Limerick City, Ireland to the late Helena and Dominic Glynn, Mary moved in 1954 to Chicago and has lived in the area ever since. She was a graduate of Daley College and worked in the library at Kennedy King College in Chicago until her retirement. A devout Catholic, a private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cajetan Church with inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary's favorite charity at StJude.org, For info or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved