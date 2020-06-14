Mary A. Gilligan, age, 91 of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late John "Sean" Gilligan, 1999. Beloved mother of William (Margaret) Gilligan of Ireland, Helen (Terrance) Holz of Evergreen Park, David (Anne Marie) Gilligan of Chicago, John (Sheila) Gilligan of Chicago, Margaret (Tom) Kenny of Tinley Park, Patrick (Maureen) Gilligan of Chicago, Deirdre (William Worden) Gilligan of AL and James Gilligan of Chicago, and the late Mary J. Gilligan, 2016. Devoted Grandmother of 17 and Great-grandmother of 9. Born in Limerick City, Ireland to the late Helena and Dominic Glynn, Mary moved in 1954 to Chicago and has lived in the area ever since. She was a graduate of Daley College and worked in the library at Kennedy King College in Chicago until her retirement. A devout Catholic, a private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cajetan Church with inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary's favorite charity at StJude.org, For info or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.