1/1
Mary A. Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Hart, nee O'Shea, 80, of Edison Park. Longtime employee and customer of Sears. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late Vincent Hart. Loving mother of Kathleen (Joseph) McDermott, Eileen (Bill Adamick) Hart, Jerry (Peggy) Hart and Megan (Mike) Ryan. Proud grandmother of Michael, Megan (Kristi) and Katey McDermott, Emily (Bill) O'Hara, Aidan (Neisha) Hart, Nolan Hart and Nora (Mike) Draniczarek. Great grandmother of Evelyn, Liam, Mae, Molly and Declan. Dear sister of Helen, the late Tommy, John and Ann. Fond sister in law of Margaret and Geraldine. Dear aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 11:30 AM at M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, Peter T. Heneghan, Director. Funeral Mass 12 Noon at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, (at Touhy), Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kidney Cancer Foundation @ kidneyfund.org. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.

Due to current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing at the funeral home and in Church. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Juliana Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat and Pam McDermott
Family
October 5, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your mother. Mary and Frank Olcikas.
Mary
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss Meg you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP
Ed Moore
Friend
October 5, 2020
Very sorry for the loss of your mother Mary. A special lady who I got to know mostly through social media the past year.
JOHN Capesius
Friend
October 5, 2020
Very sorry to hear for your Mother’s passing, my condolences to you and your family.
Marie Corso
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved