Mary A. Hart, nee O'Shea, 80, of Edison Park. Longtime employee and customer of Sears. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late Vincent Hart. Loving mother of Kathleen (Joseph) McDermott, Eileen (Bill Adamick) Hart, Jerry (Peggy) Hart and Megan (Mike) Ryan. Proud grandmother of Michael, Megan (Kristi) and Katey McDermott, Emily (Bill) O'Hara, Aidan (Neisha) Hart, Nolan Hart and Nora (Mike) Draniczarek. Great grandmother of Evelyn, Liam, Mae, Molly and Declan. Dear sister of Helen, the late Tommy, John and Ann. Fond sister in law of Margaret and Geraldine. Dear aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 11:30 AM at M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, Peter T. Heneghan, Director. Funeral Mass 12 Noon at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, (at Touhy), Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kidney Cancer Foundation @ kidneyfund.org
. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.
Due to current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing at the funeral home and in Church. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
.