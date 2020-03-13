|
Mary A. Jaron, nee Braidich, age 71, of Skokie. Employee of Banner Plumbing; retiree of Pan American Airlines. Beloved wife of Gerald; dear mother of Danielle (Mike) Dillon and Vince (Lauren Moeller); loving grandmother of Valerie and Gavin; fond sister of Karen Ladehoff. Memorial Mass, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020