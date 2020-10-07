1/
Mary A. Kenny
Mary A. Kenny (nee Maranto), age 89, beloved wife of the late John E. Kenny; loving mother of Judy (Fidel Mendoza) Kenny, Diane Prock, John Kenny, Joe Kenny, James (Lynn) Kenny and the late Rose (Dave) Theisinger; dear grandmother of Bruce (Theresa) Herman, Jennifer Herman, Kenny (Theresa) Prock, Josh Theisinger, Jessica (Terry) Ceska, Gabe (Brittany) Herman, Nick (Lisa) Prock, Danny Theisinger, Sarah Kenny, Julia Kenny, Anna Brillault-Kenny, Adam Kenny and Kate Brillault-Kenny; cherished great-grandmother of 11; dearest sister of Paul (Jan) Maranto, the late Josephine (the late Tony) Koenigsmark and the late Sam (Sophie) Maranto. Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to Our Lady of Loretto Church Mass 10:00 P.M. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
OCT
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
