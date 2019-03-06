Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mary A. Mikkelsen, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Peter (Sue), Matthew (Jane) and Eric (Elizabeth). Cherished grandmother of Elvis, Lance and Tyler. Visitation Friday, March 8th from 4-9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, March 9th, 9:30am from the funeral home to St. Hilary Church for Mass at 10:00am. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Mary's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
