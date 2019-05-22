Home

Mary A. O'Connor Obituary
Mary A. O'Connor nee Joyce, native of Islandmore, Lahardane, Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of 58 years to Robert; loving mother of Mary (Leroy Cummings), Maurice (Gina Farrell), James, Noreen and Sheila; cherished grandmother of Mairead, Joseph, Michael, Liam and the late Mary Clare; dear sister of Agnes (Tom) Burke, Anne (Seamus) Killeen, Patricia Joyce, the late Sarah and Patrick; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; a friend to all who knew her; Funeral Friday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Constance Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. Member of Mayo Association, Irish American Heritage Center, St. Patrick Father's and Gaelic Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
