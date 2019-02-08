|
Mary A. Powers , 96. Nee Horvath. Formerly of Norridge. At peace with the Lord on February 5. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Marylin; dearest sister of the late Martin "Dean", Sophie, Steven, John, Joseph, and Michael; also many fond nieces, nephews, friends and dearly departed furry friends. Funeral service Saturday 12 noon at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home, 7710 W Addison St. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or St Jude Children's Hospital. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019