Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Powers Obituary
Mary A. Powers , 96. Nee Horvath. Formerly of Norridge. At peace with the Lord on February 5. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Marylin; dearest sister of the late Martin "Dean", Sophie, Steven, John, Joseph, and Michael; also many fond nieces, nephews, friends and dearly departed furry friends. Funeral service Saturday 12 noon at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home, 7710 W Addison St. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or St Jude Children's Hospital. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.