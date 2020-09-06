1/
Mary Agnes Browne
Mary Agnes Browne nee Kirsch, age 97, longtime resident of Oak Park, Illinois, passed away on August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William B.; much loved mother of Meredith Upward, Carolyn, J. Danforth (Carol), and Nancy (Frederick Herbine); cherished grandmother of Benjamin (Jennifer), Andrew (Danielle), Stephen, Michael, Lauren and Quinn, and great-grandmother of Ryan, Gavin, Nolan, Conrad and Carolyn Claire. She was the daughter of Agnes Mackie Kirsch and James Lewis Kirsch, also of Oak Park. A strong and beautiful woman; a good life well lived. She is remembered with love. A private family service will be held followed by internment at the First United Church of Oak Park Memory Garden. A larger celebration of Mary's life may be held in the future. No flowers by request. Donations to the Ridges Nature Sanctuary (www.ridgessanctuary.org/donate), or the Nineteenth Century Charitable Association (www.nineteenthcentury.org/donate). Funeral info: www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
