On Thursday, February 27, Mary Agnes "Sis" went home to our loving Father. Our Aunt Sis was a selfless, loving woman. She spoke fondly of her years spent at Sacred Heart School in Chicago. She loved her garden; her tomato vines were legendary. She was a fabulously talented chef and loved to collect recipes, which she believed were simply suggestions toward a grand finale. She loved to travel, although her favorite childhood destination was closer to home in Green Lake WI. She dearly loved her two dogs, Lovey and Honey. She is preceded in death by her parents James H. & Marion A. (Schuster) Cronin. Aunt Sis leaves behind her devoted brother James (Susan) Cronin. She also leaves so many fond memories with Mary Sue Cronin (Michael Morrison); James (Stacey) Cronin Jr.; Kevin (Rebecca Jones) Ortinau, and many extended family members, Lincolnwood and Glenview neighbors and countless childhood friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 11 am at St. Catherine Labaoure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to Misericordia – Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 (www.misericordia.com) or Arthritis National Research Foundation, 19200 Von Karmen Ave., Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92612 (www.curearthritis.org) or . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020