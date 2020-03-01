Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020

Mary Agnes Cronin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Agnes Cronin Obituary
On Thursday, February 27, Mary Agnes "Sis" went home to our loving Father. Our Aunt Sis was a selfless, loving woman. She spoke fondly of her years spent at Sacred Heart School in Chicago. She loved her garden; her tomato vines were legendary. She was a fabulously talented chef and loved to collect recipes, which she believed were simply suggestions toward a grand finale. She loved to travel, although her favorite childhood destination was closer to home in Green Lake WI. She dearly loved her two dogs, Lovey and Honey. She is preceded in death by her parents James H. & Marion A. (Schuster) Cronin. Aunt Sis leaves behind her devoted brother James (Susan) Cronin. She also leaves so many fond memories with Mary Sue Cronin (Michael Morrison); James (Stacey) Cronin Jr.; Kevin (Rebecca Jones) Ortinau, and many extended family members, Lincolnwood and Glenview neighbors and countless childhood friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 11 am at St. Catherine Labaoure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to Misericordia – Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 (www.misericordia.com) or Arthritis National Research Foundation, 19200 Von Karmen Ave., Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92612 (www.curearthritis.org) or . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -