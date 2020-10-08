Mary Agnes McGlynn, nee Shannon, 82 yrs. Died Sat. Oct. 3rd. A former resident of Oak Park, IL.
Beloved wife of the late William J. McGlynn.
Loving mother of Peter (Suzanne) Lestina, Kathleen (Mark) Nichols, Caroline (Steve) Koclanes, William (Andrea) McGlynn, Mary (Chad) Groholski and the late Brian (Cheryl) Lestina. Loving sister of Joan (the late Mark) Ennis, Patricia (the late Robert) Navadomskis and the late John Jr.
Dear Grandmother of Amelia, Demetria, Charlie and Niki Koclanes, Elizabeth (Michael)Ward, Vera, Catherine, Jaqueline Lestina, Michael Lestina, Sullivan, Kelly and Lyka Groholski.
Dear Aunt to many nieces and a nephew.
A graduate of Concordia College in River Forest, IL.
Inurnment planned for Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Private services.
In lieu of flowers, family would instead appreciate contributions made to the Hereditary Disease Foundation (hdfoundation.org
)