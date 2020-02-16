|
|
Guillard, Sr. Mary Alfred, IBVM died on February 13, 2020 at Casa San Carlo, Northlake, IL and was a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 75 years. Sr. Mary's ministries included teaching and care of the sick in her birthplace, Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, Joliet, Marquette and Wheaton. Mary was the beloved daughter of the late John and Beatrice La Montague Guillard and preceded in death by her siblings, Anthony, Charles, Alfreida, Henry, Julian, Edward, Clarence and Sr. Rebecca, IBVM. Mary is survived by her sister, Gertrude Wedding and by many nieces, nephews and their children.
Funeral Services will be February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 26W171 Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187. Visitation from 10:00 am until Liturgy at 11:00 am, followed by refreshments. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary at www.ibvm.us or PO Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral information at (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020