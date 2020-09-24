Mary Alice Janicki (nee Burmeister), age 96, of Evergreen Park passed away September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ignatius "Bud" of 58 years; loving mother of Robert (Jeannine), Jerome (Denise), Dennis (Sharon), Larry (Joanne), and Richard (Christine); proud grandma of 15; cherished great-grandma of 9; fond sister of Al (Dorothy) Burmeister and Keith (the late Arlene) Burmeister; dear aunt and friend to many. Mary Alice was a lifelong member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Funeral Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street to St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home.