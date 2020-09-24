1/
Mary Alice Janicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Janicki (nee Burmeister), age 96, of Evergreen Park passed away September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ignatius "Bud" of 58 years; loving mother of Robert (Jeannine), Jerome (Denise), Dennis (Sharon), Larry (Joanne), and Richard (Christine); proud grandma of 15; cherished great-grandma of 9; fond sister of Al (Dorothy) Burmeister and Keith (the late Arlene) Burmeister; dear aunt and friend to many. Mary Alice was a lifelong member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Funeral Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street to St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved