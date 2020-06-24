Mary Alice O'Grady
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee O'Malley) Native of Kilmeena, Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Sean O'Grady; loving sister of Kathleen (the late Brian) Kelly, Anne (the late Kevin) Moran and the late Michael John O'Malley; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, 10:00 am at Queen of Angels Church. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
rest in peace mary
jim reynolds
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved