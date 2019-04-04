Mary Alyce Ferstel (nee Greenan), age 91, went Home to Our Lord Saturday, March 30, 2019 from her home in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Born in Chicago Oct 30, 1927 to Patrick Greenan & May (McKeever) Greenan. Granddaughter of John Greenan & Maria (McCormick) Greenan of County Down, Ireland. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late James L. Ferstel of Wilmette, IL.A graduate of St. Thomas the Apostle high school & Rosary College (now Dominican University), she met her husband while working as a DOD civilian employee in Osaka, Japan during the Korean War. After raising a loving family of 6 children, she enjoyed a career as a corporate travel counselor with American Express until retirement in 1993. A 61 year resident of Immaculate Conception Parish in Chicago, she had a special devotion to St. Jude & Padre Pio. She moved to Lakewood Ranch, FL. in 2017.Dear mother of Julie Ann (Greg) Moon of Long Beach, CA, Claire Marie (Mario) Cappelletti of Castellina in Chianti, Italy, James Patrick of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Mary Beth (Bill) Strotman of Deerfield, IL, Mark William (Molly) of Park Ridge, IL, Stephen Eric of Parish, FL., & the late Mark Edward & Miles Joseph. Grandmother to Colleen Funck, Kate Moon, Marcella & Nicole Cappelletti, Hannah, Miles & Emma Ferstel, & Jack, Mark, Luke & Matthias Strotman. Great grandmother to Ken-Geo & Furio Tamashiro-Cappelletti.Fond sister of the late Patricia "Patsy" (the late John) Lissner, the late John (the late Marg), the late Kathleen "Betty", the late Arthur "Bud" (Kathy), Cyril "Tom" (Denise), Robert (the late Vi), & Eileen (the late Chris) Demos.Visitation 9:30 – 10:30AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Funeral Mass 10:30AM. Entombment immediately following at All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Passionist Missionaries. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 4 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary