Mary Alzina Dale, known to friends and family as MaryAl, died in Gainesville Florida on June 5, 2020. She was eighty-nine. Dale, a long time resident of Hyde Park and Sawyer, Michigan, was a freelance author who wrote under the name Alzina Stone Dale. She also taught seminars on the history of mysteries at the Newberry Library and workshops on family history for Urban Gateways. She graduated from Swarthmore College in 1952 and received an M.A. in Literature and Theology from the University of Chicago in 1957. She and her late husband Charles Dale had three children, Elizabeth (of Gainesville, FL), Alexander (of New York), and Kenneth (of Brooklyn). She is survived by her children, nieces and nephews, and her brother George. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.