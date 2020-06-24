Sister Mary Amadea Collins, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 75 years. Loving daughter of the late Patrick H. Collins Sr. & Mary Jane nee McCanna. Fond sister of Mary Agnes (Les) Holberg, the late Margaret & Chris Hoff, Johanna & Harold Nagel, Thomas & Margarite, James & Dorothy, & Patrick & Julia. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.