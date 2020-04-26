|
|
Mary Angela Christien (nee Densberger), 97, of Des Plaines, died Friday April 17, 2020, at Lutheran General Hospital of COVID-19. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. Mary was the beloved wife of Carl J. (2003). She was the loving mother of Mary Lynn (Kenneth) Bower, Carol (William) Brown, Stephen (Lesley) Christien, Nancy (Richard) Christien-Zidek, and Anne Christien; proud grandmother of Elizabeth Brown, Geoffrey Bower (Melody Wu), Kathryn Brown (Erik Heintz), Andrew Christien, Carolynn Zidek, and Gabrielle Dvorak; great-grandmother of Amira, Aria, Sloan, and Skylar. Fond aunt of Barbara Saunders, Kenneth Olsen, James Olsen, and Kerry Ann Bresnahan. A memorial will be held in the Chicago area at a later date, after the pandemic is over. Please contact the family for notification. Masses are preferred or memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/give, for our first responders.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020