Ann Bergschneider (nee Allison), age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1976, formerly of Mound City, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was born November 20, 1935 in Davis City, IA.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019