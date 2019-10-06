Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
5300 W. 155" Street
Oak Forest, IL
Mary Ann C. Burica Obituary
Mary Ann C. Burica, age 74. Beloved wife of Robert C. Burica. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Margaret), Michael (Rachel) and Nicholas (Rebecca). Dearest grandmother of Luke, Kai, Noelle, Aleski and Iselin. Dear sister of Charles (Josie) Muhs, Jean (Tom) Finn, John (Monica) Muhs, Cathy (the late Bruce) Graykowski and Robert (Carol) Muhs. Fond aunt of Linda, Mike, Mark, Colleen, Carrie, Kelly, Amanda, Sara, Deanne, Lisa, Robert, Chris and the late Tony. Mary Ann was a retired elementary school teacher who taught at Armour School in Chicago for 42 years.

Memorial Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet at St. Damian Church, 5300 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, Illinois on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment is Private. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
