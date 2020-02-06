|
Mary Ann Caldarulo of Oak Brook passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Predeceased by her husband , John and brother, Ben. She is survived by her daughter Lynn and grandchildren Dominic and Nicole (Steve), great grandchildren Jack, Benjamin, sister-in-law Barbara, nieces Corrine, Debbie (Tom) Dawn, nephews Tony, Dan (Jan) and many friends and extended family. Mary Ann had a long, full and fantastic life, enjoying her family and travel. Memorial donations will be appreciated to the Cancer Research Institute. A celebration of life mass will be held on February 22, 2020, 10:00 am at Ascension of Our Lord church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace 60181.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020