Mary Ann Comings, nee Ellison, 77, of Elmhurst, passed away in her sleep at home May 19th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Cory Comings; loving Mother of Thomas (Doreen) of Elmhurst, Matthew (Macey Morales) of Berwyn and David (Ginny) of Elgin; mother-in-law of the late Janet Comings; grandmother of Eric, Amelia, Evangeline and Adelaide; dear daughter of the late Rose and Harlan Ellison; sister of Susan (Walter) Kowalczyk and aunt of Jeff (Laura) Kowalczyk & Jason (Tara) Kowalczyk. She was born in Cedar Rapids Iowa and grew up on a farm and then later moved to Mount Vernon Iowa. She was her high school's valedictorian and graduated from college with a degree in math that lead her to Chicago and a fruitful career in IT as a computer programmer in the early 1960's that lead to a 30 year career. The highlight for her was working for United Airlines and then their spin off company, Covia, working on their reservation system and the largest private network in the world at the time. For fun she worked for a local bridge club in Elmhurst for a number of years, finding partners for those wanting to play each night. She competed in tournaments and became a bridge life master along the way. Other interests included a love of Chicago sports and caring for her dogs, having primarily golden retrievers. Internment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park.





