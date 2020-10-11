Mary Ann Connell Ford, of Winnetka, IL, born September 26, 1925 in Des Moines, IA to parents Ted and Mary Connell. Beloved wife, for 63 years, of the late William Francis Ford, D. D. S., M.S.D. Loving mother of Sarah (J. Stephen) Baine, Bill (Susan), Susan (Michael) Veysey, John (Mary), Todd (Barbara), David, Mandy Holmberg, Julia (Carl) Backer, and Amy (John) Hartig; fond grandmother of 31; great-grandmother of 18, with another on the way; dear sister of the late John Connell and Clare Connell. Mary Ann was a proud member of Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Parish – head of Sanctuary Guild, school library volunteer, Wilmette lifeguard, avid tennis & bridge player. Funeral Mass will be held privately. Interment Private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One North LaSalle Street, Suite 1200 Chicago, IL 60602 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Hadley, 700 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
