Mary Ann Conway nee Carr, age 96, of Oak Park, formerly of Lyons and Oak Brook, IL; beloved wife of the late John C. Conway; loving mother of James (Eileen), Terry (Judy Neafsey), Kevin (Linda), Colleen Conway (Greg) Freeman, Dennis, Eileen (Paul) Seitz and Patty (John Burczak) Conway; cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 12. Mary Ann worked for many years at Reuben H. Donnelley before her retirement in 1988. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 2 to St. Edmund Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020