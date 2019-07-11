|
|
Mary Ann Covert nee Gurrister. Beloved wife of the late Russell Covert. Cherished mother of Gregory (Dawn) Covert, Sharon Rose, Steve (Sylvia) Covert & Ron (Michelle) Covert. Devoted grandmother of Jim, Angela & Kate Suit & Trent, Taylor & Canyon. Loving sister of Thomas (Leona) Gurrister & the late Joseph & Beth & Philip (Barbara) Gurrister. Dear aunt of 9 nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Mary Ann was a member of many groups at Wesleyan Church in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019