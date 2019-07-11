Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Covert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Covert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Covert Obituary
Mary Ann Covert nee Gurrister. Beloved wife of the late Russell Covert. Cherished mother of Gregory (Dawn) Covert, Sharon Rose, Steve (Sylvia) Covert & Ron (Michelle) Covert. Devoted grandmother of Jim, Angela & Kate Suit & Trent, Taylor & Canyon. Loving sister of Thomas (Leona) Gurrister & the late Joseph & Beth & Philip (Barbara) Gurrister. Dear aunt of 9 nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Mary Ann was a member of many groups at Wesleyan Church in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now