Mary Ann Davies
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 8, 2020, Mary Ann Davies, 81 beloved wife of Paul for 63 years. Sister of Diane (Dave) Valente, and the late Carol Finnegan. Loving mother of Linda (Mike) Callero, Joseph (Julie) Davies, Denise DeSario, Nancy (the late Mike Mersch and Chris Varco). Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 2 adorable great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, and out of concern for extended family and friends, services will be private. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, www.sralab.org. To offer condolences to the Davies family, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Paul, We our so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Vivian & Victor Quilici
Vivian Quilici
Friend
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Davies family. She was a wonderful and kind woman, I enjoyed seeing her Wednesday mornings for golf with her 9- hole league. She will be dearly missed. Taryn Bolger ( ladies locker room attendant PRCC)
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved