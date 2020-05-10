On May 8, 2020, Mary Ann Davies, 81 beloved wife of Paul for 63 years. Sister of Diane (Dave) Valente, and the late Carol Finnegan. Loving mother of Linda (Mike) Callero, Joseph (Julie) Davies, Denise DeSario, Nancy (the late Mike Mersch and Chris Varco). Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 2 adorable great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, and out of concern for extended family and friends, services will be private. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, www.sralab.org. To offer condolences to the Davies family, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.