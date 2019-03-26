Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Mary A. Dempsey, nee Batinick, 94, formerly of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Dempsey. Loving mother of Karen (Owen) Kennedy, Michael (Donna) Dempsey and Kathleen (James) Fischer. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Eric) Lentz, Ashley (Ezra) Roberts, Meghan Kennedy, Darby and Douglas Dempsey, and "GiGi" of Lucas and Liliana Lentz. Fond aunt and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Boulevard, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 . Visitation Wednesday, April 3rd, 4 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Thursday, April 4th at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, for Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. For funeral info 847-359-8020 or visit Mary's guest book at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
