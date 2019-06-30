Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Mary Ann Hass, 87, formerly of Glenview and retired to Sedgebrook, Lincolnshire, passed away June 28, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Elmer L. Hass; loving sister of Catherine (late Robert) Rusher and late Carl (Liz) Zoch; cherished aunt of Mary Ann (Arthur) Lyons and Pamela (Brian) Ducey; step aunt of Anna James and her sons, Jason and Justin Sternad; dear great aunt of Matthew and Russell Molitor, Lauren Ducey, Caitlin (Steve) Hatta, and Colleen Lyons; fond great great aunt of Caleigh Hatta. Mrs. Hass was the former President of North Federal Savings Bank in Chicago and Wilmette for many years. The family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice for their loving care and support. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, (please make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025, the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
