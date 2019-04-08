|
Mary Ann Huster, nee Schmidt, age 88, of Elmhurst, former employee at Americana Encyclopedia and JT Ryerson Steel; longtime volunteer at Elmhurst Baseball League; beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Thomas (Gail), Ronald (the late Cynthia), Kenneth (Susan) and the late Patricia (Robert) Sebby; proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 4. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019