Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map

Mary Ann Knudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Knudson Obituary
Mary Ann Knudson, Age 83, nee Swanson. Beloved wife of the late Charles Jr. Loving mother of the late Charles III. Dear sister of Donna Moyers and Mark Swanson. Fond aunt of Kevin Moyers, Jennifer (Mark) Gach, Jeffery Moyers, Nancy Kinney, Donna Butcher and Carol Munson. Great aunt of six. Visitation Thursday March 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Friday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -