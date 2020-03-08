|
Mary Ann Knudson, Age 83, nee Swanson. Beloved wife of the late Charles Jr. Loving mother of the late Charles III. Dear sister of Donna Moyers and Mark Swanson. Fond aunt of Kevin Moyers, Jennifer (Mark) Gach, Jeffery Moyers, Nancy Kinney, Donna Butcher and Carol Munson. Great aunt of six. Visitation Thursday March 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Friday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020