Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St Emily Catholic Church
1400 Central Rd
Mt Prospect, IL
View Map
Mary Ann Ksandr (nee: Hacker) of Mt Prospect passed away from this life on November 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph A. Cherished mother of Marcia (Doug) Morris, Judy (late Luke) Yurkovich, Janeen (Alan) Wagner and the late James Taugner and Joanne Morris. Grandmother of Michelle (Roger) Bates, Melinda (Ben) Chamberlain, Joshua Taugner, Brad and Kayleigh Morris, Brenden Yurkovich and Madison and Nate Wagner. Great grandmother of 5. Visitation Friday, December 6 from 4-8 pm at River Woods Funeral Chapels 205 S River Rd, Des Plaines. All will meet Saturday 11:00 am Mass St Emily Catholic Church 1400 Central Rd, Mt Prospect.

Interment private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
