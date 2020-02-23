|
Mary Ann Landry, nee Hynes, loving wife of the late Ronald R. Landry, caring mother of the late Michelle (Paul) Peartree, the late Timothy (Shannon), Jeannine (Kevin) Pfau, Terese (Mike) Wall, Patrick (Jacquie), Daniel (Tracey), Christopher, Terrence (Lesley), Jeremiah (Amy), Sean (Meghan), and Colette, proud Gramma Ging to Kathryn (Frankie) Ramierez, Jonathan, Colin, Shannon and Aidan Peartree, Kaitlyn (Nate) Grzegorek, Ryan and Dillon Pfau, Mary Clare, Tommy and Brendan Wall, Paige, Ethan and Morgan Landry, Jake, Regan and Taylor Landry, Jillian, Lauren and Kellen Landry; loved sister of the late Jeremy (Dick) Koch, the late Kathleen Hynes, Martha Hynes, Jo (Bill) Anderson, Jeremiah (Ildiko) Hynes, Brigid Hynes and Erin Hynes; sister-in-law of the late Jay (Maureen) Landry, the late Merideth (late Paul) Harrington, Priscilla (Hugh) MacDougall, cherished aunt of many. Visitation Monday February 24, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday February 25, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m.at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd., (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or USO. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020