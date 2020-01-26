Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Mary Ann Lercara Obituary
Mary Ann Lercara; Loving daughter of Dolores and the late Vincent Lercara; Devoted sister of Cathy Lercara; Loving partner of Pete Nibbe of 19 years; Devoted Niece of Frank Lercara; Beloved niece and cousin to many; Retired loyal employee of over 41 years in the Chicago Public Schools; Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m., January 28, 2020 from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Francis Borgia Church. Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
