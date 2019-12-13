Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 Lawndale
Evergreen Park, IL
Mary Ann Malloy Obituary
(nee Mangin). Age 75. Beloved wife of 51 years to Jack Malloy. Devoted mother of Catherine (Brock) Cummings, Joe Malloy, Bill (Carol) Malloy, and Maureen Malloy. Proud grandmother of Bill Jr., Jack, Sean, Colin, and Charlie. Loving sister of the late Bill Mangin, Tom (Carol) Mangin, Dan (Mary Ann) Mangin, and Michael Mangin. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-7 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Monday at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
