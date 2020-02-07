Home

Mary Ann Malloy M.D. Obituary
Mary Ann Malloy, M.D., nee Malone, age 77; passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late John R. Malloy; loving mother of Robert Malloy and Stephen (Sara) Malloy; dear grandmother of Elliott Malloy; cherished daughter of the late James and Bernadine Malone; fond aunt, friend, doctor and colleague to many. Dr. Malloy was a distinguished Internal Medicine Physician and Foundation Trustee at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital and a nationally recognized medical correspondent with NBC 5 Chicago. Visitation Monday, February 10th 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation, Mary Ann Malloy, M.D., Career Enrichment Fund, www.emhfoundation.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
