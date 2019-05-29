Home

(nee Galvin) Age 90 Native of Dingle County, Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Manning. Loving mother of John (Jane), Thomas Jr. (Debbi), Joe (Kristine), Barb (Kerry) Nemec, Michael (Shinobu) and Mary (Mike) Berent. Cherished grandmother of Diane (John), Tim, Joey, Emily (Eric), Katie, Kelly, the Late Jack, Shannon, Kerry, Scott, Megan, Grace and Grant. Proud great-grandmother of Aiden. Dear sister of the late Kathleen, Tommy, Mikey & Pat. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 4-8p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Her gentle spirit and generosity touched all that knew her. She left this world peacefully surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Illinois Chapter 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
