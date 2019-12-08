|
|
Mary Ann McMurrough (nee Cepek), age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Timothy Murtaugh and the late Patrick McMurrough. Amazing mother of Thomas (Diana) Murtaugh, the late Patrick Murtaugh, Mary Teresa (Tom) Frech, Daniel Murtaugh and Catherine (Ken) Fitzgerald; stellar grandmother of Roseann, Timothy, and Catherine Frech and Emilie and Ryan Fitzgerald; dear sister of the late Laurence Cepek and the late John Cepek; aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Retired comptroller with Illinois Bell and proud member of Our Lady of Loretto Parish. Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, December 14, 2019 prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago at www.catholiccharities.net. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019