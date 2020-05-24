Mary Ann Mroz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann [Tenczar] Mroz, 93 years young. Left this world on May 13, 2020. Loving mother of Fred Garzino (Mary), Jim Garzino (Karen), Donna (Patrick Manis) and the late John Garzino. Grandmother of Ryan, Ethan (Jasmine) and Rachel Manis. Aunt and friend of many. Music lover and accomplished pianist. Due to COVID-19, burial was private. Arrangements handled by Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes. For more about her life, see www.colonialfuneral.com Memorial donations to The Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. Info 773-774-0366



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved