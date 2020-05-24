Mary Ann [Tenczar] Mroz, 93 years young. Left this world on May 13, 2020. Loving mother of Fred Garzino (Mary), Jim Garzino (Karen), Donna (Patrick Manis) and the late John Garzino. Grandmother of Ryan, Ethan (Jasmine) and Rachel Manis. Aunt and friend of many. Music lover and accomplished pianist. Due to COVID-19, burial was private. Arrangements handled by Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes. For more about her life, see www.colonialfuneral.com Memorial donations to The Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. Info 773-774-0366
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.