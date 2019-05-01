|
Mary Ann Naguy, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019. Loving wife of Theodore, Cherished mother of Maria (Alan) Jaffe. Beloved grandmother of Giancarlo (Clementine) Plati and Nicole (Kevin) Ziolo. Fond sister of Josephine Holmgren, Jane Gray and the late Frank and Julio Abbate. Mary Ann was a member of the Carmelite sisterhood and Mother Cabrini League. Funeral Services and entombment will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Maryhill Cemetery, 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, at 11:00 a.m., friends and family will meet at the office to go to the Chapel together. Arrangements entrusted to GREEN BURIALS OF LOVE, LTD, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. Info 847-721`-0322 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019