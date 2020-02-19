|
|
Mary Ann Nancy (DeMaria) Guerino, 81, born in Chicago on July 22, 1938 first born to Nick and Tina DeMaria, passed away after a valiant battle with COPD on February 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020