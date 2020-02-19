Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map

Mary Ann Nancy Guerino


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Nancy Guerino Obituary
Mary Ann Nancy (DeMaria) Guerino, 81, born in Chicago on July 22, 1938 first born to Nick and Tina DeMaria, passed away after a valiant battle with COPD on February 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now