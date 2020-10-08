1/
Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan, O.S.B., devoted daughter of the late Kevin and Yvonne, nee Quinn, O'Ryan. Loving sister of Rita (Ronald) Nemchausky, Margaret "Peg" (Stephen) Lombardo, Therese (Michael) Reynolds, Kevin (Jean) O'Ryan, Joseph (Betty) O'Ryan, Virginia (Phil) Hoyt, Irene (Christopher) O'Ryan-Fox, Mary Beth (Michael) Boland, Michael (Patsy) O'Ryan and the late John O'Ryan. Cherished aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sr. Mary Ann was a devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1960 and was an elementary and secondary school educator and administrator in Chicago and Colorado. A private mass will be held for Sr. Mary Ann at St. Scholastica. For more information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Mary Ann's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved