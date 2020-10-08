Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan, O.S.B., devoted daughter of the late Kevin and Yvonne, nee Quinn, O'Ryan. Loving sister of Rita (Ronald) Nemchausky, Margaret "Peg" (Stephen) Lombardo, Therese (Michael) Reynolds, Kevin (Jean) O'Ryan, Joseph (Betty) O'Ryan, Virginia (Phil) Hoyt, Irene (Christopher) O'Ryan-Fox, Mary Beth (Michael) Boland, Michael (Patsy) O'Ryan and the late John O'Ryan. Cherished aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sr. Mary Ann was a devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1960 and was an elementary and secondary school educator and administrator in Chicago and Colorado. A private mass will be held for Sr. Mary Ann at St. Scholastica. For more information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Mary Ann's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
