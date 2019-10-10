Home

Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
528 Lathrop
River Forest, IL
View Map
Mary Ann Pape Obituary
age 82, nee Fundarek, beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Andrea (Michael) Castellan, the late William and Anthony (Leslie); cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Eric, Gabriella, and Arianna; fond sister of Antoinette Fabbri, Beatrice Campagna and the late Theresa Stanik and Betty Jane; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday Oct 11, 2019 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Friends and family are to meet at St. Luke Catholic Church, 528 Lathrop, River Forest for 10:00am mass on Saturday Oct 12, 2019. Int: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
